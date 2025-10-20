Senegalese Goalkeeper Killed In Ghana

A dark cloud has fallen over African football following the tragic death of young Senegalese goalkeeper, Cheikh Touré, who was reportedly kidnapped and murdered in Ghana.

According to multiple reports, the talented shot-stopper was lured by a group of individuals posing as football agents who promised him trials with a professional club in Ghana. Believing the opportunity to be genuine, Touré travelled in hopes of taking a major step in his career.

However, things took a horrific turn when the supposed agents abducted him shortly after his arrival. The kidnappers then contacted his family in Senegal, demanding a ransom for his release.

Despite desperate efforts, the family was unable to raise the full amount requested. Tragically, the young goalkeeper was later found dead, marking a heartbreaking end to what began as a hopeful journey to pursue his dreams.