The President of Senegal, Bassirou Dioumaye Faye, on Tuesday, announced that all foreign military presences in the country would cease by 2025.

President Dioumaye Faye who made this declaration during his New Year’s address reaffirmed his commitment to sovereignty and national independence.

Marking a decisive shift in Senegal’s defence policy, Faye’s speech comes a month after he directed France, Senegal’s former colonial ruler, to close its military bases in the West African nation.

For the first time, the president set a definitive timeline for the withdrawal of all foreign military forces.

“I have instructed the minister for the armed forces to propose a new doctrine for cooperation in defence and security, which will include, among other measures, the end of all foreign military presences in Senegal from 2025,” Faye said.

Elected in March 2024, Faye campaigned on a platform of national sovereignty and reducing dependence on foreign powers.

In November, he stated that the French military bases in Senegal were incompatible with the country’s sovereignty, emphasizing that Senegal must chart its own course.

“Senegal is an independent country, it is a sovereign country, and sovereignty does not accept the presence of military bases in a sovereign country,” Faye asserted.

Despite the decision, the president clarified that the move does not signify a break in relations with France.

“France remains an important partner for Senegal in terms of investment, the presence of French companies, and the French citizens living in Senegal,” Faye noted.

The announcement signals a broader trend in West Africa, where several nations are reassessing their relationships with former colonial powers and foreign military forces.

Faye’s administration aims to establish a defence strategy rooted in open, diversified, and uninhibited cooperation with strategic partners, signaling a new era for Senegal.

