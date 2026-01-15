New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 15, 2026
Senegal Sail To AFCON Final

Sadio Mane scored the winner as Senegal beat Egypt to reach the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) – and end Mohamed Salah’s hopes of winning his first continental title in Morocco.

Mane struck the only goal of a cagey contest with 12 minutes remaining in Tangier, firing a rightfooted shot inside the left-hand upright after the ball broke to him outside the box.

It marks the third occasion that the Senegal forward has got the better of his former Liverpool teammate in a high-stakes international match.

Both of those previous wins came four years ago, as the West Africans beat the Pharaohs on penalties in both the final of the 2021 Afcon and a play-off for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Salah had scored four goals in Egypt’s run to the semi-finals but was largely anonymous as the North Africans failed to test Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy until Omar Marmoush had a long-range effort saved in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

