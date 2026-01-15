Senegal Sail To AFCON Final

Sadio Mane scored the winner as Senegal beat Egypt to reach the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) – and end Mohamed Salah’s hopes of winning his first continental title in Morocco.

Mane struck the only goal of a cagey contest with 12 minutes remaining in Tangier, firing a rightfooted shot inside the left-hand upright after the ball broke to him outside the box.

It marks the third occasion that the Senegal forward has got the better of his former Liverpool teammate in a high-stakes international match.

Both of those previous wins came four years ago, as the West Africans beat the Pharaohs on penalties in both the final of the 2021 Afcon and a play-off for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Salah had scored four goals in Egypt’s run to the semi-finals but was largely anonymous as the North Africans failed to test Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy until Omar Marmoush had a long-range effort saved in the fourth minute of stoppage time.