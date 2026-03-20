Senegal Refuses To Surrender AFCON Trophy, Prize Money Pending CAS Ruling

A new dimension has emerged in the controversy surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations, with the Senegal national football team and their football authorities refusing to return the tournament trophy and prize money amid an ongoing dispute.

Players of the Senegalese national team have rep o r t e d l y declined to relinq u i s h any rew a r d s earned f r o m t h e i r tri – u m p h , adopting a firm s t a n c e as uncertainty persists over the outcome of the competition.

The Senegalese Football Federation has backed the players’ position, confirming that neither the AFCON trophy nor the reported $10 million prize money will be returned until a final decision is reached by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

According to the federation, any attempt to alter the outcome of the tournament must follow due process and be determined by the appropriate legal authority.

The dispute has intensified scrutiny on governance and disputeresolution mechanisms within African football, raising broader concerns about the integrity of competition results and adherence to established procedures.

Before the controversy escalated, Senegal had planned to present the AFCON trophy to supporters during an international friendly scheduled for March 28, in what was intended to be a celebratory homecoming event. However, those plans are now uncertain as legal proceedings take precedence.