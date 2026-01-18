Senegal Raise Alarm Over Alleged Unfair Treatment By Morocco

Senegal have raised serious concerns over what they describe as unfair and unsafe treatment by hosts Morocco ahead of Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final, sparking fresh controversy on the eve of the showpiece clash.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has formally protested several incidents involving logistics, security and match arrangements, alleging deliberate attempts to unsettle the reigning African champions before their decisive encounter with the Atlas Lions.

AFCON 2025 in Morocco has largely been praised as one of the most organised editions in the tournament’s history, with world-class infrastructure, excellent pitches and a high standard of football thrilling fans across the continent.

However, beneath the surface, accusations of bias and questionable conduct have continued to trail the host nation’s campaign.

Throughout the tournament, some observers have pointed to contentious refereeing decisions in Morocco’s favour, while concerns over unsporting tactics resurfaced during their semifinal victory over Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

With Senegal now set to face the hosts in the final, similar issues have reportedly re-emerged. On Friday, a video circulated on social media showing Senegalese players arriving at the airport amid chaotic scenes. The area was overcrowded, forcing players to push through the crowd, with no visible security presence to ensure their safety