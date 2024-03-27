Senegal Poll: Tinubu Congratulates President-Elect, Faye

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated the President-elect of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, over his recent electoral victory at the presidential election.

In a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu noted that President-elect Faye is assuming the office with great promise and a sterling record, wishing him success in his new task.

Tinubu also commended President Macky Sall for presiding over an election that was mostly seen as calm and open.

President Tinubu declared that the results of the recent successful general elections in Liberia and Senegal, where he served as president, validated his long-standing belief that democracy is deeply ingrained in West Africa and will only become more robust with continued support from good governance, justice, and equity for all.

In his capacity as the head of the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, the President confirmed the outcome of the election in Senegal and gave a boost to the sub-regional organization’s initiatives to uphold constitutional order, foster peace, and fortify member state relations.

Senegalese citizens were reassured by President Tinubu of Nigeria’s support and best wishes.

According to the New Telegraph, Faye won the Sunday presidential election over Amadou Ba, the nominee of Senegal’s ruling coalition.