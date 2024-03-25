Senegal: People Not Politicians Own Democracy, Governance – Ezekwesili

Political leaders across African countries have been issued a stern warning that “the people and not politicians own democracy, politics, government and governance.”

The former Education Minister Obiageli Ezekwesili, gave the warning following the concessions of several opponents, opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye has become the clear favourite to win Senegal’s presidential election.

The election on Sunday came after three turbulent years and rallies by the opposition against the incumbent, Macky Sall, who had tried to push back the date of the vote indefinitely.

On Monday, Ezekwesili, however, said that Senegalese citizens had set an example for the rest of the continent in a post on her X Twitter.

She said: “Lessons from Senegal.

“When a people have finally had enough and make a determination to change their condition, no power of hell nor schemes of their politicians can prevail.

“The people of Senegal have shown the rest of our continent the way. We thank them.”