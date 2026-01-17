Senegal, Morocco Set For Afcon Final Showdown

All is set for a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday as host nation Morocco lock horns with Senegal in what promises to be a battle of discipline, quality and continental pride.

Morocco booked their place in the final after edging Nigeria on penalties in a tense semifinal encounter. The Atlas Lions are chasing their first AFCON title since 1976 and only the second in their history.

Under the guidance of head coach Walid Regragui, Morocco have grown into one of the most balanced and tactically disciplined sides on the continent. The hosts have been impressive throughout the tournament, conceding just one goal in six matches.

Their defensive solidity, combined with a sharp attack, has made them difficult to break down.

Ranked 11th in the world, Morocco are currently Africa’s highest-ranked team and are now just one win away from justifying that status on home soil.

Senegal, on the other hand, arrive at the final full of confidence after seeing off Egypt 1-0 in the semifinals.

A late strike from veteran forward Sadio Mane proved decisive, once again underlining his importance to the Lions of Teranga.

Ranked 19th globally and second in Africa, Senegal have also enjoyed an impressive campaign. They have conceded just two goals so far, keeping four clean sheets in six matches.

Their squad is packed with experience, and they are targeting a second AFCON title in three tournaments, having lifted the trophy in 2021.

However, Senegal face a major challenge heading into the final as suspensions threaten to disrupt their plans. Key defender Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra will both miss the match due to yellow card accumulation.

The absence of Koulibaly, in particular, is a big blow given his leadership and defensive presence. Despite this setback, Senegal remain dangerous. Mane and Iliman Ndiaye have been standout performers in the tournament, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been solid between the posts.

With Idrissa Gueye shielding the defence and pacey attackers ready to exploit counter-attacking opportunities, Senegal are expected to embrace the underdog role.

Morocco, meanwhile, will rely on their formidable defensive unit, led by Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina and Noussair Mazraoui. Goalkeeper Yassine Bono has also been in top form, producing crucial saves at key moments.

In attack, Brahim Diaz has been Morocco’s main threat and currently leads the tournament’s goal chart.

Backed by a passionate home crowd in Rabat, the Atlas Lions are expected to enjoy strong support, which could prove decisive in such a finely balanced contest.

With both teams evenly matched and so much at stake, the final is expected to be tight and fiercely contested. Senegal’s suspensions and Morocco’s home advantage may ultimately tip the scales in favour of the hosts.