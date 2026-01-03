Senegal Expected To Cruise Past Sudan

Senegal are not expected to face serious problems when they take on Sudan in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday at the Stade Ibn Batouta.

The Teranga Lions finished the group stage in strong form, picking up seven points from three matches. They won two games and were unlucky to settle for a draw against DR Congo.

Coach Pape Thiaw also showed the depth of his squad by making changes in their final group match against Benin, yet Senegal still recorded an easy 3-0 victory. Senegal have looked sol- id in defence and sharp in attack throughout the tournament.

They have already recorded two 3-0 wins at AFCON and have scored at least three goals in six of their last eight matches. Going by their recent form, they are expected to dominate Sudan and could even win without conceding a goal. Sudan, on the other hand, struggled during the group stage.

They lost to Burkina Faso and Algeria without scoring and only reached the knockout round after a narrow 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea.

That victory proved enough to see them through, but their overall performance suggests they have done well just to get this far.

The Sudanese side have found goals hard to come by, scoring only two goals in their last six matches. This lack of firepower could make things very difficult for them against a well-organised and confident Senegal team.