Senegal End D’Tigers’ Run, Beat Nigerian Men To Semis Ticket

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the semifinals of the 2025 AfroBasket Men’s Championship came to a painful end yesterday as the D’Tigers fell 91–75 to Senegal in Luanda, Angola.

The game had started on a bright note for Nigeria, who edged the first quarter 24–23. But things quickly went downhill as the Senegalese dominated the next two quarters. The Lions punished the D’Tigers’ sloppy defending and poor shooting, running away with the second quarter 33–18 and the third 23–13.

Despite a late fightback in the fourth quarter, it was too little too late for the Nigerian side. Senegal kept their composure to seal a convincing 16-point victory and book their place in the semifinals. The defeat ends a good run for Nigeria, who had gone unbeaten in the group stage with big wins over Tunisia and Cameroon.

The D’Tigers were hoping to emulate their female counterparts, the D’Tigress, who recently won their fifth straight Afrobasket title. For Senegal, this victory keeps alive their dream of a sixth continental crown, adding to the five titles they have already won. Nigeria, champions once in 2015, will now return home to reflect on missed chances and rebuild for the future.