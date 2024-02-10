Senegal Election: One Dead As Police Clash With Violent Protesters 

Following the decision of President Macky Sall to postpone the Senegal Presidential elections, violent demonstrations among protesters have persisted throughout the West African country.

Saturday Telegraph reports that President Sall unilaterally postponed the presidential elections of the country for a second time from February 25, 2024, to November with the help of some lawmakers who voted in support of the postponement.

The president, however, claimed that the action was required to settle a disagreement on the qualifications of presidential contenders fighting for the nation’s top position.

Violent protests had broken out in response to the development, with opponents attacking the president and charging him with undermining democracy.

A student lost their life in a battle with the police on Friday in Saint-Louis, a city in the north.

Khalifa Sall posted on social media about the student’s death in Saint-Louis.

“The hearts of all democrats bleed at this outburst of clashes provoked by the unjustified halting of the electoral process,” he said.