Senegal, Dr Congo Battle For Knockout Spot

A place in the Africa Cup of Nations knockout phase will be at stake this Saturday afternoon when Senegal host Congo DR in a decisive Group encounter.

With both sides already recording victories in their opening matches, the clash promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the group stage.

Senegal made a powerful statement of intent in their first outing, cruising to a convincing 3–0 win over Botswana.

The Lions of Teranga were dominant in every department, combining defensive solidity with sharp attacking play.

Leading the charge was Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, who struck twice to underline Senegal’s title credentials.

Congo DR, by contrast, opened their campaign with a narrow but valuable 1–0 victory over Benin. It was a more cautious performance, but one that highlighted their organisation and ability to grind out results.

Having reached the semi-finals of the previous AFCON, coach Sébastien Desabre and his squad will be keen to show they can once again compete with the continent’s elite.

Saturday’s encounter, scheduled for a 3:00pm kick-off on 27 December, is expected to test Congo DR’s resilience against a Senegalese side that has impressed with its control of possession and chance creation.

Nicolas Jackson has emerged as Senegal’s stand- out performer so far, scoring twice in two matches and leading most attacking metrics with his movement, finishing and link-up play.

Ismaila Sarr has also been influential, contributing assists and creating chances from wide areas, while full-back Ismail Joshua Jakobs has added an extra attacking dimension with his forward runs and precise passing.

For Congo DR, Theo Bongonda remains the main attacking outlet. Although he found the net in the opening game, he will need greater efficiency in front of goal if his side are to trouble Senegal’s well organised defence.