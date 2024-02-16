Senegal Council Declares Election Postponement Illegal

The Senegalese Constitutional Council on Thursday declared the postponement of the February 25 presidential election to November as “illegal”.

The council, during a meeting, revoked the decree signed by the President of the Country, Mecky Sall, postponing the election, noting that the date voted by the parliament was unconstitutional.

The council, however, directed relevant authorities to ensure a new date is approved soon.

New Telegraph recalls that on February 3, a day to the commencement of political campaigns in Senegal, Sall postponed the election over “problems with the candidates list”.

He also cited the alleged corruption against two members of the constitutional council as one of the reasons for the postponement.

Sall had called for a national dialogue after the postponement, but Senegal’s parliament further extended the election to December 15.

The council is the body responsible for screening candidates for the presidency in Senegal.

The decision was met with stern disapproval by members of the opposition who criticised the judgment and called it “an institutional coup”.

Sall who had been in office since 2012, had earlier announced he would not be running for a third term.

The election date extension was also viewed by members of the opposition as a means of extending his mandate beyond the constitutional stipulation, as his tenure was expected to elapse in April.

This was followed by demonstrations which led to the arrest of some members of the opposition, including journalists in the country.

The Senegalese government also suspended access to mobile internet connections in the country.

The government said the suspension was due to the “dissemination of several hateful and subversive messages relayed on social networks in the context of threats and disturbances to public order”.

Mobile internet was restored after two days, but the TikTok social platform remains banned in the country.