Senegal secured their second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after a hard-fought 1–0 victory over hosts Morocco in a dramatic and controversial final on Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The deciding moment came early in extra time when midfielder Pape Gueye produced a stunning individual strike, darting past defenders and unleashing a powerful shot from outside the box that beat Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bono and found the top corner.

The match was a tense battle throughout, marked by few clear opening in regular time and rising tension late on.

Deep into stoppage time, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a highly contentious penalty following a lengthy VAR review.

Senegal’s players, in protest at the decision, briefly left the pitch in frustration before eventually returning to continue play.

Brahim Díaz stepped up to take the penalty for Morocco, but Senegal’s goalkeeper Édouard Mendy held his nerve and produced a decisive save, keeping the score level as regulation time ended and forcing extra time.

Senegal’s victory came after a campaign in which they demonstrated resilience and tactical discipline.

They reached the final by eliminating Egypt 1–0 in the semifinals, while Morocco had advanced by defeating Nigeria on penalties in an equally tightly contested semifinal battle.

The final itself was marred by high drama and controversy. Tensions spilled into the stands, and officials struggled to manage the chaos that unfolded after the late penalty decision, which drew sharp reactions from players, coaching staff and fans alike.

Despite Morocco’s relentless attacking efforts in extra time, including a header that struck the crossbar, they were unable to break down Senegal’s defence.

The Teranga Lions held on for the win, sparking jubilant celebrations among travelling Senegalese supporters and their team.

This triumph adds to Senegal’s growing legacy in African football, reinforcing their status as one of the continent’s elite sides after also lifting the trophy in 2021.

Senegal’s performance, both tactically disciplined and emotionally resilient—will be remembered as one of the defining moments of AFCON 2025, ending with a hard-earned victory in a fiercely contested final against a determined Moroccan side.