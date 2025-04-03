New Telegraph

April 3, 2025
Senegal At 65: Shettima Leaves For Dakar To Represent Tinubu

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday departed Abuja for Dakar, Senegal, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the country’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations.

Senegal celebrates its Independence Day on April 4 each year, commemorating its freedom from French colonial rule in 1960. The day is marked by national pride, with ceremonies, parades and cultural events.

The Vice President’s attendance at the annual event was in honour of an invitation extended to President Bola Tinubu by the Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, following the strong mutual relationship between Nigeria and Senegal.

The Independence Day celebrations would be held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar, with President Faye playing host to Vice President Shettima and other distinguished guests from across Africa and beyond.

The Vice President is expected to return to Nigeria on Friday after the one-day event.

