Senegal At 65: Nigeria Seeks Deeper Cooperation In Africa

The Federal Government has called for deeper cooperation among African countries in the areas of trade, security, and democracy.

This call came as Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu at Senegal’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebration on Friday in Dakar, described Nigeria’s relationship with Senegal as a strategic partnership built on shared history, democratic values, and economic interdependence.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal hosted the event, which attracted guests from across Africa and beyond, according to Stanley Nkwocha, a Presidential spokesman in the Office of the Vice President.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event in Dakar, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed the strong bilateral ties between Nigeria and Senegal.

She noted that both countries achieved independence in 1960 and have maintained a shared commitment to democratic governance and regional security.

Also on Nigeria’s delegation was Oluwole Oke, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“Senegal and Nigeria have very strong bilateral ties. This has been as a result of our shared history and circumstances—both countries attained independence at about the same time in 1960,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

She emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in strengthening democracy, trade, and security between the two nations.

“Both countries have remained committed to deepening democratic governance, values, and constitutional governance across the African continent.

“We have also jointly remained committed to the fight against terrorism and to building strong regional institutions,” she said.

The Minister revealed that Senegal accounts for 68.7% of Nigeria’s exports within the ECOWAS market, underscoring Nigeria’s pivotal role in regional trade.

“Senegal takes 68.7% of exports from Nigeria within the ECOWAS market,” she disclosed, describing the figure as a reflection of “mutually beneficial economic cooperation.”

She also pointed to ongoing high-level engagement, noting that President Bassirou Diomaye Faye visited Nigeria last year to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore areas of collaboration.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed optimism about the future of the Nigeria-Senegal partnership, saying both nations would continue to deepen economic ties and enhance cooperation across various sectors.

The anniversary celebration was attended by several foreign dignitaries, including President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, and President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani of Mauritania.

In his national address during the event, President Faye applauded Senegal’s democratic maturity and reaffirmed his commitment to transformative reforms.

“Now more than ever, we must harness this driving force to correct what needs fixing and to give shape to the aspirations of our people and the hopes of our youth,” President Faye declared.

He said the reforms would include optimizing local finances, ensuring budgetary transparency, rationalizing public spending, and managing debt efficiently to protect fiscal sustainability.

