Senators Trade Words Over N29trn Ways And Means Funds

The upper Chamber of the National Assembly was on Tuesday in a rowdy session as Senators traded words over the N29 trillion Ways and Means funds by the immediate past administration led by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

It all began when Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume during plenary submitted that the Senate had acted illegally by allowing the former President to draw funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and expended same for the parliament to approve.

His submission triggered heated debates on the floor of the upper legislative chamber as some other lawmakers disagreed with the Borno State Senator which eventually led to an exchange of words.

The development is coming at a time the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun had disclosed plans by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to probe the N23 trillion Ways and Means debt hanging on its neck.

Details later…