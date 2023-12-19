Senators, Reps pick holes in Petroleum ministry’s 2024 budget

Senators and members of the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream and Downstream and Gas Resources) yesterday expressed dissatisfaction with the 2024 budget proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. The lawmakers raised issues with the proposed budget when the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, and Minister of State Gas Resources, Ekporikpo Ekpo presented the N9,641,154,830.00 budget to the National Assembly. The Senate Committee Chairman on Gas Resources, Sen. Jarigbe Agom, and the House Committee Chairman on Petroleum (Upstream), Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, in their remarks said that the budget is neither here nor there for the oil and gas sector. Jarigbe, who first hit the issue of underfunding after his opening remarks, said that from the documents available to him, the budget is not enough to provide the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses nationwide after the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government. He said that the N5.8 billion earmarked for the CNG bus project by the Federal Government is not enough to provide the masses the buses to ease their movement. He lamented that the Presidential Initiative on CNG is embarking on fund raising to support the take-off of the project.

Also in his speech, Hon Doguwa said that a situation where other agencies are presenting trillion of naira as budget whereas the petroleum ministry that drives the oil and gas sector in Nigeria is presenting only N9.6 billion is worrisome. He added that the Petroleum Resources Ministry must not tie itself to the envelope system of budgeting adopted by the Federal Government. Other committee mem- bers, who spoke at the budget session, included Senator Ifeanyi Uba (APC, Anambra) and Hon. Donald Ojogu (APC, Ondo) also said that the budget should be reworked to address the many issues in the oil and gas sector. Ojogu said that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources is lethargic about the opportuni- ties in the Petroleum Industry Act and advised the government officials to put in more investments in assets and portfolios.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sen. Lokpobiri, and his state counterpart for Gas Resources, Mr Ekpo, presented the 2023 budget review and the 2024 budget estimates of the ministry before the lawmakers. Lokpobiri said that N9, 641,154,830.00 is the total budget for the main minis- try and its agencies for the 2024 fiscal year. He added that personnel cost is put at N1,062,528,852.00, overhead N3,180,645,960.00 and capital is N5,397,980.18 for the same budget for con- sideration and seek for its approval.