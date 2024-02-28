Senators Reacts To Removal Of FCCPC Boss

The senators of the 10th Senate on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu is authorised by the Nigeria Labour Law to remove any Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of any government agency, including Barr. Irukera of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The resolution of the upper chamber of parliament came as a result of a motion brought up by Senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, who claimed that certain FCCPC rules and regulations had been broken.

The leader of the 10th Senate, Senator Opeyemi, who represents the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, asked the Senate to investigate the dismissal of the FCCPC’s Chief Executive and Executive Vice Chairman in order to reinstate him.

He said, “That the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the removal of the CEO of FCCPC.

“Appointments of public officers are done under the Labour Law and you cannot force a willing servant on an unwilling master.”