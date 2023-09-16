Senators Plot Akpabio’s Impeachment In Saudi Arabia

There are strong indications that some aggrieved Senators of the 10th National Assembly are plotting to impeach the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
SATURDAY TELEGRAPH gathered that the impeachment plot, which is supposed to be executed as soon as the lawmakers return from recess on September 26, 2023, would involve lawmakers across party lines.
It was further gathered according to a source privy to the development that the senators fear that the Senate President is a rubber stamp for the President and may not be able to perform his duties efficiently.
They also intend to make the leadership of the Senate unfriendly to the presidency, which will put President Bola Tinubu in an unpleasant situation adding to their plot to impeach him.
Part of the plans according to the source, include floating a new political party, which will be spearheaded by a former governor from the North West, who is a high-ranking member of the senate and will likely be contesting for presidency under the new party.
The idea of the new party is to unsettle the current political parties, especially the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and serve as an alternative for Nigerians come 2027.