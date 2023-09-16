Senators Plot Akpabio’s Impeachment In Saudi Arabia

There are strong indications that some aggrieved Senators of the 10th National Assembly are plotting to impeach the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

SATURDAY TELEGRAPH gathered that the impeachment plot, which is supposed to be executed as soon as the lawmakers return from recess on September 26, 2023, would involve lawmakers across party lines.

It was further gathered according to a source privy to the development that the senators fear that the Senate President is a rubber stamp for the President and may not be able to perform his duties efficiently.

They also intend to make the leadership of the Senate unfriendly to the presidency, which will put President Bola Tinubu in an unpleasant situation adding to their plot to impeach him.

Part of the plans according to the source, include floating a new political party, which will be spearheaded by a former governor from the North West, who is a high-ranking member of the senate and will likely be contesting for presidency under the new party.

The idea of the new party is to unsettle the current political parties, especially the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and serve as an alternative for Nigerians come 2027.

These senators had a recent meeting in Kwara State, where the political party’s concept was developed and approved. They are presently gathering in Saudi Arabia, according to the sources, where they are finalising strategies to ensure that the Senate President is impeached when the national legislature reconvenes. Their propaganda includes using the nation’s current economic conditions and the crisis in the Niger Republic to rally senators against the Senate President and campaign for his impeachment for failing to address the presidency on these concerns. It should be mentioned that since revealing the head of various Senate committees, which didn’t go down well, the Senate president has been having problems with certain displeased senators. Also, he had stirred controversy following a viral video in which he stated that the Clerk of the National Assembly had credited accounts of the senators with tokens to enable them to enjoy their holidays. “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly,” Akpabio had said. However, he quickly recanted after he was reminded that the comments had gone public by saying what he meant to say was that he had sent prayers to the email boxes of the legislators. This followed calls by a civil society advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), for his impeachment. In a statement, HURIWA called for him to step aside and subject himself to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), for investigation for violating the relevant laws on lawful allowances or be impeached without further waste of time.