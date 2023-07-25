Senators Demand Oshiomhole’s Apology Over ‘Looting’ Remark

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC Edo North) has come under heavy criticism from certain senators, especially those who were elected from the ninth Assembly, for allegedly vandalising property.

Oshiomhole claimed while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Sunday that senators and House of Representatives members of the 9th National Assembly had carted away goods from their offices, including rugs.

He said that he and the majority of the federal representatives in the 10th National Assembly refurbished their offices using personal funds.

Oshiomole said, “In spite of the presence of security men and women, television sets, carpets, and chairs were looted by the immediate past senators and House of Representatives members.

“The former lawmakers left their offices in shambles with holes in the walls, which had to be fixed by serving lawmakers from their pockets.”

However, Senator Adeola Solomon (APC Ogun West) moved a motion on Tuesday at the plenary calling for Oshiomhole to apologise.

He stated that his privilege had been exploited and that the remark was embarrassing to the lawmakers.

Solomon said, “My privilege has been abused. A senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria went on National TV and told the whole world that the lawmakers of the ninth Assembly, which I was a part of, looted equipment from their offices.

“We all know that there is no way that a senator or their aides can take a pin out of the National Assembly without being accounted for.

“Each of the items was checked and legally passed and those amounts are deducted from severance packages.”

“I hereby demand that the senator should apologise to the House or be made to face the Ethics and Privilege Committee.”

Sen. Adamu Aliero (PDP Kebbi Central) seconded and backed Adeola. The topic is now up for discussion.

Details later…