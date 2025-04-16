Senators Alli, Akintunde Pay Condolence Visit To Ajimobi Family

Share

Senators Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) and Yunus Akintunde (APC-Oyo Central) have paid a condolence visit to Florence Ajimobi following the death of her daughter, Abisola Kola-Daisi.

The Senators visited the Ajimobi family residence in Lagos to express their heartfelt sympathy and stand in solidarity with the grieving family during this difficult time.

They described the passing of Mrs. Kola-Daisi as a tragic and deeply painful loss, not only to the family but also to the entire Oyo State.

Senator Alli remarked that Mrs. Kola-Daisi was a vibrant and compassionate woman who had a significant impact in various spheres of life.

He noted that her untimely death had left a huge vacuum, especially in the hearts of those who knew her closely.

The Lawmaker prayed for the repose of her soul and strength for the family to endure the loss.

Senator Akintunde also expressed deep sorrow, saying that the loss of a child is one of the most devastating experiences for any parent.

He commended Mrs. Florence Ajimobi for her courage and grace in the face of adversity, encouraging her to take solace in the impactful life her daughter led and the lasting legacy she left behind.

The Senators also offered prayers for the entire Ajimobi and Kola-Daisi families, asking God to comfort them and grant them the fortitude to cope with the painful loss of their beloved daughter, wife, and mother.

Mrs. Abisola Kola-Daisi, the first daughter of the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, was known for her elegance, humility, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Her death came as a shock to many, drawing an outpouring of grief from political, business, and social circles across the country.

Share