Senators Absent As Adebayo, Al-Makura, Others Receive Akwashiki’s Remains From India

Former Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential poll Adewole Adebayo; acting SDP National Chairman Abubakar Gombe; and the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals Development Chairman Jonathan Gaza Gbefwi were among the personalities who received the remains of Senator Godiya Akwashiki at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja yesterday.

Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North in the Senate, died in India on New Year’s Eve aged 52. Gombe said the passing of Akwashiki was a great loss to the country.

“It is a great loss not only to his constituents but also to the SDP and Nigeria at large. When asked why no sitting Senator was at the airport to receive the body, he said: “You know the Senators are on recess. We feel devastated for the family.”

Adebayo said: “Many people who know Senator Godiya Akwashiki will know that he was a great man. It is a great loss. “He is lost and has a negative impact on the entire state. To us, we do not have many senators, so his death is a great loss.”