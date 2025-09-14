Senator Yayi: Stylish, Distinguished In Signature Fila

Nigerian politician and Senator representing Ogun West, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, is regarded as one of the stylish politicians.

His recent birthday has his photos splashed across newspapers and magazines by his friends, wishing him well. The several photos showed off the well loved Yayi in different regalias but one thing stood out, his signature tripe Fila caps.

Every election season, Senator Adeola Yayi is said to have one of the most stylish posters during his campaign.

His posters during the 2015 and the last 2023 election campaign, displayed some of his amazing stylish dress up moments.

Some of our sources in the Senate say he always has a stylish personality. He is always distinguished, always refined with his fashion.

Once in a while, he throws in the Zebra colour caps that always pops with his western agbada.

Senator Yayi is said to love wristwatches as one of his best fashion accessories.