Senator ‘weeps’ as killer herdsmen invade Delta community

Suspected killer herdsmen have invaded Agadama Community in Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State and killed one Godwin Devetarakpo Eyibrokere, a farmer and left several others wounded.

His business associate, Mr. Okeoghene Mason, who followed him to the farmland, was still missing.

The remains of the victim had been recovered from the scene.

The attack immediately threw the people of the community into mourning.

The killers stormed the farm of the victims where they had gone to harvest their palm trees at Agadama.

The Senator, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief Ede Dafinone, in Warri yesterday condemned the killing, called on the Federal Government to intervene in the growing tension in the community.

The lawmaker lamented that the failure to protect his constituents – Uwheru and other parts of Urhoboland from marauding herdsmen.by relevant authorities has gone on for far too long.

He frowned at the failure of the security agencies to end their incessant herdsmen killings of farmers across Nigeria, resulting in shortage of rood in the country.

He said, “I am deeply saddened and outraged by the brutal killing of Mr. Godwin Devetarakpo Eyibrokere, who was murdered in cold blood by suspected Fulani herdsmen at approximately 11:48 a.m in Agadama Village, Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

“This tragic and senseless killing is yet another reminder of the persistent and unchecked attacks on farmers and innocent citizens in Uwheru and other parts of Urhobo land. It is unacceptable that our people cannot go about their daily activities without fear of being attacked, kidnapped, or killed.

“These acts of violence are not only a direct assault on the fundamental right to life but also a grave threat to the security, economy, and food production in our communities.

“I strongly condemn this latest attack and the continued reign of terror unleashed by armed herdsmen in Uwheru and across Delta Central. The failure to protect our people has gone on for far too long, and I call on the Federal and Delta State governments, as well as security agencies, to urgently rise to their responsibilities. Enough is enough.

