Senator Wammako Donates Office Complex To NABTEB In Sokoto

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako (APC, Sokoto-Central) has donated an office complex to the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) in Sokoto State to promote education and youth empowerment.

The donation, made on behalf of Senator Wammako by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, was formally handed over to the NABTEB Registrar, Prof. Aminu Muhammad Aminu.

Wammako said the gesture aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s Smart Agenda, both of which prioritize human capital development, job creation, and quality education.

He emphasized the importance of technical and vocational education in driving national growth, noting that Nigeria’s future lies in the acquisition of practical skills that can enhance innovation and entrepreneurship.

In his remarks, NABTEB’s Registrar, Prof. Aminu Muhammad Aminu, described the donation as a “historic and exemplary contribution”, commending Senator Wammako for his unwavering commitment to education and youth development.

He added that the new office complex would significantly enhance administrative efficiency and improve service delivery within the state.

The handover ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Ambassador Sahabi Isa Gada, as well as the Deputy Speakers of the Sokoto and Gombe State Houses of Assembly, among others.