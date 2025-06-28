Senator Wamakko Mourns Kano Business Mogul, Dantata

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has expressed deep sorrow over the death of prominent Kano business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Sanusi Dantata, describing his passing as a monumental loss not only to Kano StateKano State but to the entire nation.

In a condolence message issued on Saturday, Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District and is a former Governor of Sokoto State, paid glowing tribute to the late Dantata’s remarkable contributions to commerce, community development, and humanitarian causes.

“Alhaji Sanusi Dantata was a towering figure in Nigeria’s business landscape, whose integrity, foresight, and generosity impacted countless lives. He was a pillar of support for many families, entrepreneurs, and charitable causes. His demise leaves a huge void that will be difficult to fill,” Senator Wamakko stated.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State, and the wider business community, praying that Allah (SWT) grants the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus and gives his loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

“May the legacy of honesty, philanthropy, and community service that the late Alhaji Sanusi Dantata embodied continue to inspire future generations,” he added.

The late Sanusi Dantata, a distinguished member of the respected Dantata family, was widely celebrated for his dedication to promoting indigenous enterprise and youth empowerment across Northern Nigeria.