Senator Ubah Denied Entrance Into Nnewi North LGA

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate for the re-run election for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Peter Ifeanyi Ubah, has been denied access to the collation centre at Nnewi North Local Government by soldiers purportedly acting on instructions from the State Governor.

“However, we call on the relevant authorities, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Chief of Army Staff, to call their operatives in order to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the area.

The people of Nnewi North, have spoken in clear terms. The results have been declared at the polling units and handed over to all the agents in the LGA.

“In the words of Late Gani Fawehimni, it is illegal to be lawful in a lawless society, and the people will resist any attempt to upturn the result a second time”.

Hon Peter Uzokwe has clearly won the election with 120 votes margin already. Any attempt to tamper with the wish of the people will be vehemently resisted in the state. The YPP Candidate contested with the APGA Candidate for the House of Reps sit in the green chambers.