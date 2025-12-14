Senator, Reps Member Laud Peaceful LG Poll In Borno

The Senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, has commended the peaceful conduct of the local government elections held on Saturday in the state, describing the exercise as credible, transparent, and well-organised.

Also speaking, the member of the House of Representatives representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Abdulkadir Rahis, echoed the senator’s remarks, noting that the election was rancour-free and peacefully conducted across the constituency.

Senator Lawan praised the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) for the successful conduct of the poll and applauded security agencies for ensuring peace and order.

“I must commend the State Independent Electoral Commission for conducting a well-organised election, as well as the security agencies for ensuring safety, peace, and order at all polling units across my senatorial district,” he said.

The senator also expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters despite prevailing economic challenges.

“I am impressed by the level of voter participation, which shows the commitment of the electorate to democratic governance in Borno State and Nigeria. For me, the election is credible,” Lawan added.

In a separate interview with journalists, Abdulkadir Rahis said what stood out most about the election was its peaceful nature.

“Beyond its credibility, what impressed me most was the rancour-free process and the calm and tranquil atmosphere that prevailed across my constituency,” Rahis said.

Both lawmakers expressed optimism that the 2027 general elections would also be conducted in a credible, transparent, and peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, our correspondent, who monitored activities at the BOSIEC headquarters in Maiduguri on Sunday morning, reports that results have started trickling in, with most councillorship results already announced at the ward level by the respective ward returning officers.