Senator Rejects State Police, Warns Of Anarchy, Abuse

Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Rufai Hanga (NNPP-Kano Central) yesterday rejected the calls for the establishment of state police.

He cautioned northern governors for rooting for state police, saying governors could exploit it for political intimidation and personal gain. Addressing journalists in Kano, he said: “Creating state police is creating a police state.

Creating a police state means the governors will use the police to intimidate, to harass, and do anything against anybody who is against them.”

According to him, the establishment of state police will likely generate rivalry between federal and state security agencies, driven by the conflicting interests of political godfathers. Hanga warned that this would exacerbate the security challenges already facing Nigerians.

He said when former Central Bank (CBN) Governor, Lamido Sanusi, was removed by the Umar Ganduje government as the Emir of Kano, nothing happened because the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and at the centre had control over the police. Hanga said: “Because the state doesn’t have police, and those who brought Ado Bayero have the federal police.

“They brought him back by force. We went to court. State, federal, and appeal courts confirmed that the Emir Sanusi crowned by the new government was in order. “But because they have the federal police, Ado Bayero is there in Kano, in his own palace, guarded by the federal police.

“If we had state police, there would have been a civil war in Kano. I’m telling you as a politician. There would have been a civil war, because we would have mobilised our police to come and counter this police, to remove this man. “This is just an example. This is just an example. To educated people, this example is order.”

The legislator said state police are capital-intensive, and many states could run into problems paying state police officers. He said: “If we don’t have enough to pay them their salaries and dues, as and when due, we have that problem. “If we create state police, train them, and arm them, how do we pay them? “You create that without enough money to cater to them, you are creating monsters for the people.

They will take care of themselves. People will be in trouble.” “You can’t create state police, train them, give them arms, and then expect them to eat nothing when you can’t pay them.” The legislator also criticised the recent withdrawal of police protection from VIPs, describing the decision as risky and requiring urgent review. “Denying National Assembly members adequate security makes them vulnerable and exposes them to danger,” he said.