Senator Reaffirms Democratic Values, Congratulates Tinubu

Senator Sharafadeen Alli has joined millions of Nigerians to commemorate Democracy Day, reaffirming his commitment to good governance, accountability and inclusive leadership for national development.

This is contained in a statement signed by his media office and made available to journalists yesterday in Ibadan.

Alli said June 12 symbolises the resilience, courage, and sacrifice of Nigerians who fought tirelessly for democratic rule, particularly during the historic 1993 presidential election struggle.

He praised the democratic journey so far, noting that the sacrifices made by heroes of June 12 must continue to inspire citizens to defend and strengthen democratic ideals at every opportunity.

The lawmaker reiterated his pledge to advance legislation that protects civil liberties, deepens institutional reforms, and ensures participatory governance that reflects the will and voice of the Nigerian people.

