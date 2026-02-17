New Telegraph

February 19, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Senator Proposes 16-…

Senator Proposes 16- Year Single Presidential Term For Policy Continuity

The Senator representing Ebonyi Central zone and the Chairman Senate Committee on Information/Orientation, Kenneth Eze, has called for a nationwide debate on replacing the current two-term four-year presidential cycle with a single 16-year tenure.

Eze made the assertion yesterday at his Ohigbo-Amagu country home in Ezza-South local government area of the state. He argued that frequent elections disrupt governance and stall national development.

He said: “Every four years, we return to campaign mode, by the third year governance slows as attention shifts to re-election; that is why projects are abandoned, and policies are not allowed to mature.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The lawmaker proposed that a single extended tenure, would free leaders from electoral pressures by allowing them to focus on long-term reforms in critical sectors such as power, infrastructure, agriculture, and fiscal policy.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Education Key For National Devt, Says Gbajabiamila
Read Next

Singer Market Inferno: FG, APC Govs Donate N8bn To Kano Traders