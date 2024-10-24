Senator Plang Lauds Tinubu On Appointment Of Nentawe As Minister

Share

The Chairman Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, as well as the Vice Chairman, Committee on Federal Character, Senator Diket Plang, has congratulated Dr Nentawe Yilwatda on his appointment as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Plang, who described the newly appointed Minister as a round peck in a round hole, said it was a well-deserved appointment considering his wealth of experience in public service and academia.

“In all the places that he worked prior to now, Dr. Nentawe displayed exemplary leadership, dedication, humility, and a deep understanding. This appointment is a well-deserved one that I strongly believe will spur him to do more for the country.

“Therefore, it is with immense pleasure and pride that I extend my warmest congratulations to a truly exceptional individual, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshewe, on his well-deserved appointment as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As you assume this new role, I pray that Almighty God continues to guide, protect, and direct you, as he has always done.

“May you draw strength and wisdom from your faith, and may your tenure be marked by unprecedented success and progress.”

He further expressed delight that his leadership in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction will address the myriad of challenges facing the ministry while his legacy will be etched in the annals of history as a champion of the people.

The Senator Plang, who is the senator representing Plateau Central of Plateau State, appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment, saying that the president has no doubt demonstrated his love for Plateau State and at the same time a listened father.

