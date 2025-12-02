The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang, has applauded the nominations of Yakubu Gambo and Senator (Professor) Nora Dadu’ut as ambassadors designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senator Plang, in a press statement issued on Monday, said that the nominations were well deserved given their experiences and accomplishments, and that they go beyond political recognition to demonstrate duty, dignity, compassion and unwavering perseverance.

He expressed confidence that the two Plateau State ambassadors-designate will use their wealth of experience to manage Nigeria’s image abroad while also advancing Nigeria’s economic diplomacy, deepening international alliances, and strengthening the country’s global profile.

Senator Plang, who is also the senator representing Plateau Central of Plateau State, commended the President’s nominations, describing the move as strategic and rooted in merit, stressing that the two appointees from Plateau State have played significant roles in Nigeria’s development and social reforms.

“The nomination of Gambo and Dadu’ut among the non-career ambassadors reflects a thoughtful commitment to honouring merit. I have a deep conviction within me that their appointments will strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic corps.

“The new list of ambassadorial nominees is another strategic step by President Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria’s representation across the world.

“I also congratulate other nominees, especially Sen. Ibrahim Jimoh, a serving Senator representing Ondo South and trust that they will work hard to justify their nominations and further enhance Nigeria’s global standing,” he said.