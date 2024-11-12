Senator Plang Donates Food Items To Elderly, Physically Challenged In Kanam

Share

Senator representing Plateau Central in the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang has presented food relief to over 500 elderly and physically challenged people in Kanam Local Government of the State.

Speaking during the presentation of the food items in Dengi Kanam on Tuesday, Senator Plang said the gesture was carried out in conjunction with the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies to mitigate the economic hardships confronting Nigerians.

The Senator, who was represented at the occasion by his Senior Legislative Aide, Evangelist Sam Mbok, said the elderly and the physically challenged were specifically identified as the beneficiaries because of their vulnerability at this difficult time, adding that it was also meant to complement the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in addressing the issue of food insecurity in the country.

Senator Plang said the president was not oblivious to the economic situation of the country, hence the need to consistently relieve the burden, particularly on the physically challenged, elderly, and widows across the country.

“At this moment, it is crucial to support the most vulnerable because they formed an important part of society and therefore should not be neglected in the scheme of things.

“We should cooperate with the federal government; the difficulties are the result of necessary reforms in our economy, aimed at securing a better future for all Nigerians.”

He added that the distribution of the relief items was part of the event marking his birthday to put a smile in the faces of the vulnerable in society and to give them a sense of belonging.

Representatives of the beneficiaries, in their separate remarks, appreciated the magnanimity of the senator, describing him as God sent at the time and praying that God will help him to continue the good work.

Share

Please follow and like us: