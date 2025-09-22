Senator Plang: Division In Opposition Puts Ruling Party At Advantage

Senator Diket Plang is the Senator Representing Plateau Central in the 10th Senate, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, and Vice Chairman of the Federal Character Committee. In this interview with MUSA PAM, Senator Plang speaks on the emergence of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and expresses confidence that the party will return to power in 2027, among other issues

Senator Sir, my sympathy over the demise of your wife…

I want to use this opportunity to express my very deep appreciation to you for being around me when my beloved wife, Professor Janet, passed on. I feel highly accommodated, I feel loved, and I deeply appreciate your compassionate attitude toward me over the loss of my wife. May Almighty God keep us and bless you

I have not been around, particularly with the press, for quite some time. After the passage of my wife, I was able to participate in some national committee work, and now I am back home. I want to assure you that in the midst of sorrow, in the midst of pain and joy, Nigeria continues, and we will continue to give our very best in service to humanity, to the glory of God—particularly the assignment given to us to represent the poor people of Plateau and Nigerians at the National Assembly.

What are those values your wife upheld, and which you wish the womenfolk to emulate?

The toast on my wedding card was ‘Ours is true, ours is real.” God is the Chief Architect, and the model of His design has no crack. For me, marriage is not just a decision taken lightly. It is very important to know whom to marry and whom you can last with, even into old age. I thank God that I was truly married.

The dream of a man and a woman must be agreed upon by the immediate family. I want to encourage wives, women, and husbands to have a joint dream—a shared dream. If not for the fact that my wife believed in me, I might not have been able to withstand the challenges I went through. My job is full of risks. But when you have someone who appreciates you and stands with you, even when you have lost everything, you gain strength.

I encourage Nigerian women to support their husbands’ dreams, visions, and missions. When a husband finds support from his wife, when they stand together in his aspirations, it gives him strength, it gives him vigour, it makes him stronger, and it helps him to accept results—whether success or failure. When the vision is successful, you both rejoice. When it is not, you console each other.

Women play a key role in the success of their husbands. The support of a wife for her husband’s dreams and aspirations is more than a moral booster—it is grace to the man’s life. I encourage women to support the meaningful dreams and visions of their husbands. When they do that, their husbands will more easily succeed. And even when the husband does not succeed, because they were together in it, they will be able to bear the shock of not succeeding.

The family journey is a combined journey, and it is always more successful when you are together in it. And for husbands, do not hide your dreams from your wives. Share your dreams with them. Ask them to bless it. Ask them to join you in it. You can imagine, I was an elected councilor when I got married to my wife, and she was a graduate assistant. Immediately, she became the wife of a councilor—participating in my campaigns, meeting women in my ward. When I became a local government chairman, she was there. When I was a PA to a governor, she was there. When I became commissioner, she was the wife of a commissioner, holding meetings with other wives. When I ran for the Assembly, she was there. She actively participated in political issues.

You are strong member of the APC. Looking at developments within APC, most importantly, with the appointment of APC National Chairman from Plateau State, what is your reaction?

For me, the choice of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s successor and replacement, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda is miracle. It is something that deserves our gratitude to God. It is also very hopeful, because it shows that something can come out of nothing.

If you look back, appointments or elections of ruling party chairmen usually go to people with high political profiles, wide leadership experience, or those coming from big tribes with a large crowd of followers. The choice of Nentawe, for me, is reassurance that out of nothing can come something. It is a reminder that with God, all things are possible.

I knew Nentawe as a young man. We attended the same secondary school. I was in Form Two when he was in Form One. Later, when I was in Form Five, I was the Head Boy, and he was president of the Fellowship of Christian Students. He has acknowledged himself. When he briefed the Senate President, he told him I was his Head Hoy. He even joked that I used to punish him, and I told him I was only correcting him to make him right—so that he could become National Chairman one day. Everyone clapped.

It is a thing of pride for us, as people from the North Central geopolitical zone, to have the National Chairman of APC. We should be joyful and prayerful that he finishes successfully. He is a young man, and none of us knows what the future holds. I have advised him to hold on to God and believe in Him, because with God all things are possible.

All of us politically on the Plateau belong to one family. You may not know, but the Gindiri family is a very strong family. The Governor was in Form Five, I was in Form Two, and Nentawe was in Form One. All of us are from Gindiri. We should go back there and thank God that from that school came a governor, a national chairman, and other office holders.

It should be a moment of reflection for us that God has blessed us with such privilege. I pray that God helps him so that his identity as national chairman will be marked by good results, and that he will be remembered positively. We must honour this privilege as a people, and I pray it does not bring division, but rather unity.

We pray that he succeeds. We pray that all of us holding offices succeed—for the benefit of the people. I pray that the government of Plateau succeeds, that the remaining two years will be result-oriented for our people…For the fact that Tinubu has a hand in making our son APC chairman, may we succeed in delivering him…With a small minority tribe, particularly on the Plateau, producing a national chairman, it gives me hope that one day we can also have a president from among the common people. May God continue to keep us together for a better tomorrow.

You have conviction that the APC will return in 2027, but there is a notion going around and the prophecies that the APC may not win in 2027. What is your reaction to that?

I want to assure you that I went to the Senate and I read Physics. Parties are systematic structures with different departments and functions. The man on top coordinates. I assure you, as a professor of engineering, telecommunications, young, healthy, and a man of integrity, I don’t see any bad attitude that will make people reject the party. The party is structurally and mentally organized.

Now, I won’t dismiss the prophecy, but I don’t know what he saw, or who appeared to him. I don’t know if it was heaven or from the sea. I don’t believe it was God that spoke. When somebody claims to speak on behalf of God, I can’t judge. But I believe that God defines destiny, while human beings predict. My own prediction is that the APC will deliver, considering the present political scenario in Nigeria.

ADC is now a strong coalition, joining forces with the PDP as opposition parties. Are you not disturbed?

If PDP is moving to ADC, then PDP is weakened. If you have PDP fighting APC, and then PDP is divided into two, I think united we stand, divided we fall. The division of the opposition is to the joy of the ruling party. For me, if factions are moving out, it is not something that should worry APC.

There is this assertion that the ruling party is causing all these crises in PDP and ADC. Just recently we heard Sen. David Mark name as the authentic Chairman of the ADC by INEC, but Today we are hearing of court issues, and more crises. Some say APC is sponsoring this ahead of 2027, is that not true?

If I am selling my goods, and you are saying no to me, do you expect me to go and tell you my goods are bad? If people are having problems with their party, will I not clap? It is a competitive market. All parties are running for the electorate. Parties are only looking at how to get voters. Why would I help you collect voters against me? If you are foolish enough to destroy your own house, and I clap, APC is not at fault. Nobody will deliberately cause it, but if opposition is weak, APC will naturally be happy.

As a lawmaker, just recently INEC raised issues of concern that campaigns have already started even though the ban has not been lifted. We have seen posters and endorsements everywhere. As a senator, are you not concerned about this?

I want to tell you that people prepare their horses, their farming equipment, and buy fertilizer before the farming season comes. I think everyone is just preparing ahead for the electoral period to come.

I think everyone is just preparing for the electoral period, to welcome the neutral period. And I tell you, somebody will even claim that I did not campaign, but some people will say it. How will I stop them from saying what they want to say? It’s their fundamental right to say what they want to say their opinion.

As a journalist, if somebody says ‘I’m going to vote’ or ‘I’m endorsing you,’ I did not ask him to say it, but he said it. Will I say no to him? Will I shut him down? He has a fundamental right. But if you see somebody forming a party, campaign structure, putting campaign structures on ground, then you know it’s a deliberate attempt by a candidate.

Maybe you see a billboard or somebody writing about someone on social media. It may just be the personal opinion of a group. Every human being has the fundamental right to express his own opinions. If somebody says, ‘Plang, please, we want you to continue in 2027,’ would that person be blamed for saying what he feels? But if you see me putting up structures, campaign offices, and so on, then you know it’s me who has started the job. I think it’s more of people’s opinions, more of individual decisions. And the law allows every human being to express his own personal opinion.

Now sir, what are the chances of APC in Plateau State come 2027?

Well, you know, as a party man, I will say we will win. Even me, what are my chances? I will win if I contest. You get what I’m saying? So, for me, it is very clear that we need to wake up. Everybody needs to wake up because 2027 is going to be very competitive. PDP hit us hard in 2023. We will have to step up and deliver so that we will win. It’s a very hopeful place for us.

In your own calculation and expectations, what kind of a person do we need as INEC Chairman?

We all know that there are criteria by law for the selection of who becomes an INEC commissioner of INEC Chairman. Whoever becomes either a Resident Electoral Commissioner or the National Chairman must be somebody who doesn’t belong to a political party, and must also be somebody not known for any criminal record.

Therefore, I believe that the standards and requirements for the next National Chairman of INEC will not change. But then again, you also know too that all of us are political animals by identity or association. Whoever will hold any of those positions must not be a registered member of any political party, nor someone who has contested an election before. I think these things will follow.

Now, back to your representation. You have two years to go. What should we expect from you as Senator representing Plateau Central?

What my people will be expecting from me, and I also think what Nigerians will be expecting from all of us holding political positions, is that we should try to finish well. Because it’s a very rare opportunity for people to believe in us, to give us a mandate to stand for them, to represent them, to work for them within a particular period of time.

We asked for the job, and we were given the job. We have already spent two years; we have two years left to finish. I think it’s time for us to sit back and ask ourselves what we’ve done within these two years, and where we need to add more before our tenure ends.

It is my prayer that at the end of every tenure, we should be able to count our achievements and consciously be happy that we did not betray or fail the electorate. That is my prayer, and I know it will also be the prayer of all of us holding tenured political positions as a trust of the people.

For me, I still have most of my several projects that are not completed. Some projects are already in the national budget, while others are those that I have sacrificed to provide for my people. There are several of them. I want to assure you, honestly, they are almost too many to be counted. But I will do my best to zip up all the jobs, to ensure that my constituents the beneficiaries — receive them, so that I will not leave office with any of my projects uncompleted.

For those that are yet to be done, several of them are in the budget. We need to struggle with the Federal Government to ensure that the budget is funded so that our jobs will be executed. If the budget is funded, I have projects worth over ₦4–5 billion in the budget that are directly for my constituents. If even ₦3 billion worth of them are executed, it will go a long way to show my people what I was able to do for them within my tenure.

I am very certain that as we resume plenary, the National Assembly will be very concerned about backing the budget, because our capital projects must be funded to enable us to give the best to our people.

The remaining two years left for me to finish my first four years, by the grace of God, I will continue to lobby and ensure that things are put right. I thank God for His grace upon our lives, and I will continue to ensure that we lobby well to do more for our people.

Most of my budgets have people as beneficiaries. If you are watchful, you will find out that so many programs are in my budget to assist media houses in Plateau especially, NTA , PRTV and Highland FM with equipment, and also for building solar energy infrastructure in most of their studios. I want it done. It has already been advertised. I want it funded so that these things will be executed.

Plateau State just announced local government elections for next year. What are your expectations?

Well, I think for me, they are not coming as a surprise. I appreciate the fact that good notice is being given. You know, sometimes they rush elections, but if they are courageous enough to give constituents an idea of an election coming towards the end of next year, I think nobody will be taken unawares.

So, I believe that this statement, letting us know that there will be elections towards the end of next year, leaves us in no doubt that we are probably going to have freer elections in our local governments. So, kudos to them for that. And then again, it is another wake-up call to all parties, particularly APC, to prepare, and also to other parties, to prepare towards the election. If somebody gives you an idea of what will happen on time, I think he has given you the opportunity to plan.