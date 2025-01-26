Senator Osita Ngwu: Deserved applause for ‘Ohamadike’

Share

In early 2022, when Osita Ngwu expressed interest in representing Enugu West constituency as Senator, many dismissed his aspiration as a pipe dream. Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who was serving his fifth term, had declared that he would no longer run for the position, and several heavyweights had lined up for the coveted seat.

Although Ngwu was visible in the dominant Peoples Democratic Party across Enugu, having helped fund the party’s governorship campaigns in 2015 and 2019, his philanthropy had made him a household name in the senatorial district. But his lack of political experience, having not held any political office before, made his Senate bid seem ambitious; some openly said the young engineer who made a name in the oil and gas industry, was punching above his weight.

When the chips finally fell into place in 2023, however, Ngwu defied all odds and emerged as a worthy replacement for Ekweremadu. His victory was outstanding in several ways: he was the only PDP Senator to emerge from Enugu State and the entire South East geopolitical zone. Having survived the ‘Obi hurricane’ and found his way into the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, Ngwu was aware that he inherited oversized shoes, especially considering his predecessor’s 20-year tenure and three terms he served as Deputy Senate President. One of the youngest in the 10th Senate, he knew he had to put in extra effort to match the high expectations of his constituents.

Senator Osita Ngwu, fondly called ‘RG’ by his admirers, rose to the challenge in grand style. Not only did he emerge as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission and influential member of many Senate committees, he is also the only first-time Senator with a major portfolio as the Senate Minority Whip. In the esteemed chamber of the Nigerian Senate, he is easily one of the most visible and recognizable faces, with compelling contributions on national issues that resonate across the Chamber.

As we are often reminded, the duties of legislators are threefold: to make laws, to represent their constituencies, and to carry out oversight functions on the executive arm of government. While he has spectacularly risen to the occasion on all the fronts, Senator Ngwu has gone above and beyond to attract many life-enhancing projects to his constituency within just 18 months in office. These projects range from road construction to provision of potable water, agriculture, education, community markets, civic centers, skill acquisition and empowerment programmes as well as healthcare facilities.

Nsude community, one of the 81 wards in his constituency, has benefited significantly. A modern community market is nearing completion, courtesy of the Senator, while a water project in Umuaka village is already in place, with another borehole slated for completion next month. By far the biggest project in the community attracted by the Senator is the three kilometer old Native Authority road that will soon commence from Amagu, through Umuaka to the old Mission Market and up to the Enugu-Onitsha expressway. Students in the community, like hundreds elsewhere, have benefitted from his scholarship and educational programs while his empowerment programs have impacted small business owners and farmers in the community. The significance of these, as well as the potential impact of the new community market, water and road projects in the community is not lost on them; for a community that has never had it this good, there is no honour too big to confer on RG in appreciation.

So on January 11, 2025, the community rolled out the drums to celebrate the young Senator whose short stay in office has captured the imagination of his constituents like no one had ever done. The ceremony in his honour, attended by top government functionaries and dignitaries from the five LGAs that make up Enugu West, was a testament to the impact Ngwu has made. From the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Ugwu, to the Chairman of Udi Local Government Area Hon. Hyginus Agu, members of the political elite in the area thronged the event, the second of such a reception, coming after the one hosted in 2023 by the Ngwo Community.

In honouring him with the prestigious title of Ohamadike, the Agunecheibe III of Nsude, Igwe George Ejikeme Onoh, waxed philosophical. Igwe Onoh who was surrounded by the President-General of the community, the clergy, Ndi Ozo as well as the community’s traditional and political leaders, said the title best defines the manner in which the Senator has impacted the development trajectory of the area and projects into the future that holds bright prospects for the man who has displayed immense leadership qualities.

It is an honour that is rare in Nsude, the head of Oshie Clan of Agbaja Kingdom in Enugu State, and Senator Osita Ngwu becomes only the second national political figure, after Chief James Ibori in 2005, to receive such recognition. The title is not only gratitude of his service so far, but also a motivation that will spur him to greater heights. It is an honour he gratefully accepted and dedicated to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his inspiring leadership, with a promise not to relent in that commitment to serve the people.

