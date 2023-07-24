Senator Ohuabunwa Loses Wife After Birthday Celebration

Senator Moa Ohuabunwa, a lawmaker who represented Abia North in the ninth Senate lost his wife, Lady Nimi Ohuabunwa a few months after she celebrated her birthday.

New Telegraph learnt that the deceased, a lawyer, who was battling a prolonged ailment had died in an Abuja hospital on Saturday, July 22.

Ohuabunwa, the former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and head of the Ohuabunwa clan, announced her death on Monday.

According to him, her passing has put the entire Ohuabunwa dynasty into grief.

The statement reads, “With a deep heart of pain and total submission to the will of God, the entire Ohuabunwa dynasty announces the passing on to the glory of Lady Barr. Nimi Faith Ohuabunwa the wife of Senator Mao Ohuabunwa whose death occurred on the 22nd of July, 2023. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

In a goodwill message delivered during his wife’s last birthday on March 23, 2023, Ohuabunwa spoke glowingly about her, stressing how she had been “a true companion and great source of inspiration” to him.

READ ALSO;

He also described her as a “priceless jewel, best companion, counselor, and motivator.”

Ohuabunwa, a former leader of the ECOWAS Parliament, had also described her as “a woman of excellence, caring wife and mother with a milk of human kindness.”