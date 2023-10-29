Senator Ogunlewe: Why Tinubu Is Silent On Buhari’s Govt

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a former Minister of Works. In this interview with GEOFFERY EKENNA, he speaks about how the National Assembly can make or mar President Bola Tinubu’s 2024 budget and by extension national development, issue of ethnocentric appointments and why experts should constructively spur the administration to excellence

How do you see the Tinubu government so far?

Very promising. Although it is now very painful, all the indices indicate that there’s a future. You know when you plan and do not retain what you met on the ground, it shows that you have the foresight to change the narrative. What people will go through before we get to where we’re heading is what we’re encountering now.

All over the world, they are saluting the courage of Mr. President so far. The issue now is how do we move the country forward. My fear is the role of the National Assembly in this programme because if the President doesn’t manage the activities of the National Assembly well, we may run into more problems than we envisaged.

For instance, the area of budget, our appropriation is one area the President must plead with the National Assembly to allow the government to prepare and execute the budget. If the National Assembly takes on the budget and influences it in its own way, things may go wrong.

Can you explain that budget issue better?

In preparation for the national budget, I’ve been part of it both as a legislator and a member of the Executive, as a Minister. The government will prepare the budget according to the national development plans in stages. It is the budget that can move the economy of the country and must be properly managed.

When you take it to the National Assembly, they will start showing interest in some of the details and disrupt it. It means you can never achieve all those plans made for the budget to solve. It’s the problem with Nigeria and that is the area, I fear.

But Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is regarded as a Tinubu man, so how can this National Assembly be a problem?

It all depends on the attitude of the Executive to the National Assembly. You know they have their principal officers. If in preparation of the budget, you accommodate the interest of the principal officers and members of the National Assembly during the preparation of the budget then you’re carrying them along.

But if you fail to do that and allow them to disrupt things, Akpabio has no say in it at all. It’s the appropriation committees that will be in charge depending on their assignment. It’s those committees that’ll handle issues. How is Akpabio going to have control of the tendencies of those committees?

Those committees will still comprise people from different parties outside the All Progressives Congress (APC) and carrying them along and accommodating them is a factor. This has led to the best construction companies leaving Nigeria. Only Julius Berger is left here. One company will have many projects, which other companies will not have.

You’ll have a project of N100 billion, the National Assembly will out N2 billion in, that’s why it’s taking companies time to complete projects. How can the company survive in that kind of hostile environment? This influence of the National Assembly on the budget has led many companies to leave our country.

How do they influence this?

The Ministries will prepare the budget, and take it to the Ministry of Budget and Planning. Those ones will carry it to the Federal Executive Council. They’ll look at it there and pass it. That’s the budget of the federation. It is the proposal of the Federal Government through the Ministries.

That’s the executive budget, well planned and made to fit into the plans of the Executive for the country. When you now take it to the National Assembly who are not part of the budget preparation by the Executive, but they now have their own interests pertaining to the budgets related to their own Ministries they serve as committee members.

But they were not part of the preparation by various Ministries and the Ministry of Budget. In the end, they’ll invite the Minister to come and defend the budget of their various ministries before them. Since their own interests were not accommodated, they’ll now introduce their own interests and that will lead to disruption.

Once that disruption is allowed to take place, the policies and plans of the Executive will experience distraction and that’ll be the beginning of problems. that’s the problem of Nigeria and that’s why projects cannot be completed. That’s why we’re owing contractors and have thousands of abandoned projects.

This is why you see roads remain uncompleted and it’s not the fault of the Minister. If the budgets are followed according to the plans of the Ministries, without factoring the interest of the members of the National Assembly appropriation committees, things will be better.

So, why should a President sign such a budget?

If the President doesn’t sign it, so be it. You don’t have any choice because the National Assembly people don’t care. Their salaries and emoluments are not subject to bargain. They’ve removed their own so how can you fight them? Under this present Constitution, the power of the National Assembly over budget is too much and it’s a factor in our national development.

Can’t it be corrected?

Then you have to change the Constitution. The Constitution gave them that power and that power is absolute. There’s no presiding officer that can say no to them, unless you want to be removed. This is a very bad system that will never allow this country to grow. It’s a major problem?

Let’s look at the four months, removal of subsidy, etc, what’s the difference between him and Mohammadu Buhari?

All these things will be ratified with the budget. The budget they’re operating with now is still Buhari’s budget. Let’s see how they’ll bring their own budget and work with it. If they manage it well, people will see the difference. The area of concern to me is the area of human resource development which we’re still neglecting.

Let me give you an example. If we want to change the entire world, we should use our population to influence what goes on in the world. That’s why God gave us that population and that’s where we have our advantage over other countries that we’re bigger than. About 1.6 million Nigerians sit for JAMB yearly, out of these 1.6 million, about 350,000 pick Medicine, and another 500, 000 pick Engineering.

Imagine the government taking money to sponsor people for education. Imagine sponsoring 350 medical doctors per annum. And every six years, we will produce 350 doctors. What will be their value all over the world? We’ll export them all over the world. India brings in about $1 billion as foreign remittance because of what they did. We can do the same. Look at the issue of technology in India.

If we can produce 500,000 technological engineers every year, do you look at their value and what we can do with them in national development? That’s the area we’re neglecting. The number of knowledgeable people that we can train is an advantage to us and if we meet up, we will be able to do a whole lot of research and go into all kinds of manufacturing. We can have technical people to go into manufacturing for us.

They don’t come overnight; we have to first train them. That’s what China and India did and are still doing. Let’s train our people. Imagine 500,000 industrial development engineers around us, we can see what they can do. Because we don’t train such people enough, we can produce anything. A country that is blessed with the vast land that Nigeria has should train its people to help develop the land. We have to invest in our people and train them. That’s the way forward.

Perhaps oil has deceived us?

I agree with you. There were times when our universities in Ife and Ibadan were rated as number three in the Commonwealth. Back then, those who couldn’t make it here were the ones going abroad for their studies. Brilliant people didn’t leave when we were attending school.

I remember when we were at the University of Ibadan, we had over 500 Americans there attending school. But today, everything is gone. Foreigners no longer come here and our schools don’t make such money anymore. I don’t know why we’re not tapping on our advantage. The best advantage we have is our human resources and our population.

If we can train two million engineering graduates in a year, do you know what this country will become? Of course, it will be the envy of the whole world. Because there’ll be research, capacity will be built and from there, they’ll begin to build airplanes and ships, agricultural machines etc.

Why can’t the government think about that angle?

There’s no palliative better than training people’s children into quality education. All these other things do not matter at all. A parent whom government trained his child by paying his fees will appreciate it more than giving people the N25,000 and other things they refer to as palliatives. Let us take the school burden away from the hands of the parents and that’s the real palliative as far as I’m concerned.

That was what Obafemi Awolowo did. He didn’t give people any money. I was about to leave primary school until free education came. The pains parents go through to fund education here are too much. The government can afford to train these children for the future of the country. It’s the country that will benefit from educated children because they’ll contribute to National Development.

But we’re hearing about student loans now?

If it’s a student loan let’s start first. Just let all the children go to school. Let it be a government palliative. Don’t let it be univer- sity alone. Let it cover the primary school. We’re very brilliant people. The advantage that the South-West have today over other Nigerians is a result of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s free education programme.

Can’t we do it again? It has now become a culture that you must go to school irrespective of what’s going to happen. If we want to grow and develop, we must train our children and invest in them. When we have the best heads, the world will listen to us. They’ll need our brains. We’ll have serious diasporan remittances like India.

If we educate Nigerians, we’ll never regret it. We must look at education that focuses on science and technology. If we do the right thing, we’ll march on China and India. China has thousands of technical colleges where they train their people for all you’re seeing today. This is where I fault our Constitution where the Federal Government controls all small- scale industries.

How can every company register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)? Which country does that? Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and their registration should be done to the local government and state. Informal trade should belong to the state. How can you ask traders to register with CAC? That’s wrong? It’s totally wrong.

Let’s look at the past APC President and now, within these four months what difference have you seen?

We’ve all seen a departure from the past where the economy is subsidized and not transparent. We’re seeing transparency now that’s why you can’t be buying dollars and selling and making a whole lot of money at the detriment of the nation. We can only get things right through sound budgeting and appropriation. If we miss it, there’ll be a problem.

Do you believe this govt can deliver Nigeria?

Fortunately for us, we have very intelligent commentators who are critical of the government. People should not just keep quiet because it’s not the government of their party. That’s wrong. The government is for all Nigerians. Who has any idea or information to make things work?

Let every professional body critique what this government is doing and it’ll help all of us. We should not keep quiet. If things are difficult, what do we do? We have so many professors. What do we do? We must build our strength with the knowledge from our universities. We can’t sit down and fold our arms.

Is there room for all to participate?

We have over 60 television channels. We have over 100 radio stations that are open for people to talk. These media houses should bring the best brains to come and talk. They should involve intellectuals to come and talk because it’ll help the country.

Goodluck Jonathan was accused of being Igbocentric, Buhari had Fulanization, and now Tinubu is accused of giving key appointments not just to Yoruba, but to his Lagos group. So have we gotten to where everyone is part of governance?

y I see such is that it’s a ques- tion of trust. That you know this person and trust him doesn’t mean that another person from another geopolitical zone critiques that person and gives him advice. What we need is for our professionals to challenge whoever is in charge to get better policies. We must stand up for our country.

Look at the Central Bank now and the governor and other banks. Tony Elumelu is there; Jim Ovia is there and Herbert Wigwe is there. They are not Yorubas, but they’re going to run the economy together. (Yemi Cardoso) is only the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, but he’s not going to run things alone. As far as I’m concerned, capacity is what matters not where you’re coming from.

The policy will not be Yoruba or Igbo. Nobody is there to protect any ethnic group. Nigerians are after what you have to offer, not where you’re from. What can you bring to the table and not your ethnicity? When you do well, ethnicity never arises. There’s no economic policy that’ll benefit one ethnic group.

It’s obvious that the previous government left Nigeria in a mess. The present government is not talking, is it because they’re of the same part?

See, if you go there to criticize your predecessor, you’re hindering development plans. People knew from the beginning that it would not be an easy task for whoever would take over from Buhari. Nobody will envy such a person and people know it. What we saw from Buhari is not new. Complaining will not solve it. It’s now in the past. He spent many years criticizing Jonathan instead of looking for what to do.

They wasted years criticizing Jonathan and see where we are today. What you do is to pick some good policies of the predecessor, drop the bad ones and move on. I’ll not advise anybody to keep talking about the past because it’s there. It depends on the skills of the current managers of Nigeria to save us. Governance is not easy because you’re trying not to fail.