Senator Nwoko appoints Ezeliora SA Media

In a significant move to strengthen his media and communications team, Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, has appointed an executive member of Indigenous Correspondents’ Chapel (ICC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, a distinguished female intelligent journalist Comrade Lucy Ezeliora as his Special Assistant (SA) on Media and Publicity.

The appointment underscores Senator Nwoko’s commitment to promoting gender inclusivity in governance and ensuring effective media engagement in his legislative agenda.

With a track record of professionalism and excellence in journalism, the newly appointed SA is expected to bring credibility, strategic communication, and dynamic media management to the senator’s office.

This appointment is particularly noteworthy as it highlights the increasing recognition of women in leadership roles within Nigeria’s political landscape.

Senator Nwoko, known for his progressive policies, has consistently advocated for empowerment and equal representation across various sectors.

The new media aide, who is the Auditor of the Chapel, is set to play a crucial role in shaping public perception, enhancing media relations, and driving effective communication strategies for the senator’s initiatives.

Her expertise in journalism will be instrumental in amplifying the senator’s policies and legislative contributions at both state and national levels.

Part of the appointment letter reads “Ms. Ezeliora has demonstrated outstanding professionalism and dedication, reporting on the activities of Senator Ned Nwoko.

“Given her expertise and dedication, I have appointed her to officially join my media team, where she will help strengthen communication and visibility, both within the Senate Chambers and across Delta North.

“With her extensive experience in journalism, media, communications and digital storytelling, Lucy is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the publicity and media strategy of my office “, the the newly appointed Senate Committees Adhoc Committee Chairman on Crude Oil Theft, said.

