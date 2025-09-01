Senator: Nigeria’s Suicide Toll Hits 16,000 Annually

Sen. Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC – Cross River South) has called for urgent legislative action to address Nigeria’s rising suicide rates, citing World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates of approximately 16,000 suicide deaths annually.

Ekpenyong made the call in Abuja, yesterday when he received members of the Suicide Prevention Advocacy Working Group, a coalition of psychiatrists, legal experts, civil society organisations, and mental health advocates. The Senator reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Suicide Prevention Bill, which he sponsored in the Senate and which scaled its first reading in February.

According to him, the bill seeks to decriminalise attempted suicide and provide a comprehensive framework for prevention, service delivery, helplines, and capacity building for mental health practitioners. He said: “Depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions affect millions of Nigerians, yet they are poorly understood and rarely prioritised.

“Suicide prevention requires government attention, sustained education, and sensitisation.” He assured the coalition of his commitment to push the bill during its second reading, while canvassing the support of his colleagues for a robust debate backed by data and evidence.

Prof. Taiwo Lateef Sheikh, Convener of the coalition and Continental Representative of LifeLine International, said the existing law criminalising attempted suicide discouraged help-seeking among vulnerable persons. “When you criminalise attempted suicide, you stigmatise people who are already vulnerable.

“According to WHO, Nigeria records about 16,000 suicide deaths annually, and this is a conservative figure because many cases go unreported,” Sheikh said. He explained that most victims were young people aged between 15 and 29, describing the situation as a crisis that must be urgently addressed.