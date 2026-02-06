Senator Natasha: Lessons From The Queen Of Legacy Projects

My vision has been to create a senatorial district where every child has the opportunity to learn, every young person can access meaningful employment, and every family has basic amenities like clean water and electricity’

—Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (speech made while marking her first year as a senator in November, 2024)

One of the most profound lessons truly gleaned from the hands of the much-respected elders of the scenic Ihima community, then in Kabba Province (now defunct) was the enthronement and sustenance of high moral standards. And it was practised by them and imbibed in the upcoming generations.

That was way back in the ’50s and ’60s. The binding philosophies of hard work, honesty of purpose, character, commitment to service delivery, courage, compassion and of course, trust between the leaders and the led majority were not only instilled in the citizens but highlighted as the guiding credo for a progressive and peaceful coexistence.

Interestingly, Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, who recently clinched the prestigious Plenary Person of the Year 2025, was brought up by her dedicated parents under that morally-enabling ecosystem. And to God be the glory that she has come to epitomise all of those propelling principles, as a bright beacon bearer and we are immensely proud of her.

Yes, we are! But of significance are the lasting lessons we all, as individuals, communities and as a country can benefit from her exemplary selfless leadership. The first of course, is that of integritykeeping to one’s words of promise.

Much unlike several other politicians across the country who make fanciful pledges to the people, especially during the campaign season but fulfil such promises mainly for themselves, family members, acolytes and the mentally mesmerized supporters, Natasha has, however, over the past two years walked the talk on her life-changing and people-oriented vision to the good people of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

In a holistic template these cut across the developmental spectrum of infrastructure, education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, youth empowerment, and employment, deployment of hi-tech equipment, as well as offering her milk of human kindness by giving scholarship awards through the Natasha Foundation.

A few instances of these legacy projects would suffice. For instance, as widely reported on November 3, 2024 the distinguished senator marked her first year in office in the company of some of her colleagues by distributing empowerment materials and launching several projects across her district.

These include the commissioning of a 1km road network at Abdul Azeez Attah Memorial College (AAAMCO) in Okene, as officiated by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro. On his part, Senator Tahir Monguno inaugurated the reconstruction of the college, which now includes nine classroom blocks, four boarding houses, and 5,000 digital learning devices for students.

All that focused on education. Still in her first year in office, a scholarship scheme through the Natasha Foundation supported 353 vulnerable students at tertiary institutions nationwide, and her empowerment programmes have trained over 1,300 artisans in various fields, from renewable energy to catering, with startup grants provided for all participants.

Also, the water projects have brought potable water to many communities, including a large solar-powered system that serves 300 locations with 1,800 water taps.

Furthermore, her contributions to infrastructure included the lighting up of 30km of roads across Kogi Central District to enhance safety. With regards to security, she inaugurated a newly reconstructed Ihima Police Station, with the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Bertrand Onuoha, in attendance.

She distributed 5,000 digital learning devices to public schools and began a major overhaul of selected schools. She also announced plans to build new primary and secondary schools, a centre for artificial intelligence and robotics, and an automotive mechatronics workshop, all of which she fulfilled.

That is integrity for you, a rare factor, the absence of which has kept millions of fellow Nigerians wallowing in the ignoble pit of pervasive poverty.

On legislative efforts, she highlighted her push for the revitalisation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and expansion of the National Iron Ore Mining Company’s mandate to develop Kogi’s mineral resources. “With bills such as the Gold Reserve Bill

The lesson from this is for Nigerians to understand that when it comes to governance, each and every one of us has an important role to play to contribute our own quota

and a proposed Federal Medical Centre in Ihima, we aim to transform Kogi State’s industrial landscape and create job opportunities,” she added. On healthcare she rehabilitated primary health centres in Ohueta and Osara Medical.

Similar outreach programmes have taken place in Ajaokuta and Okehi LGAs. Little wonder that Senator Moro applauded her projects then, noting their positive impact on security and community development. That was then. But this is now.

A significant lesson to learn from the senator’s praiseworthy success story so far aligns with what Benjamin Disraeli noted: “The secret of success is constancy to purpose”.

She continued to deliver on her promises with the commissioning of several impactful legacy projects to mark her second term in office. And she did so in the five local government areas of her district, starting from October 30 to November 1, 2025.

These include the commissioning of a 50,000-litre capacity solar-powered water reticulation system in Ganaja and solar-powered smart streetlights in Adogo.

In addition, on October 31, 2025 the senator unveiled a 20,000-litre borehole in Okene Local Government and commissioned an additional 50,000-litre solar water scheme serving Okaito in Okehi and Adavi Local Government Area. There was the installation of smart solar street lighting in Obangede, Eika and Kuroko communities in Okehi LGA. So far, so great!

In fact, the assurance of equitable distribution of the projects is a lasting lesson for all our political leaders. Such builds fairness and justice. So, other communities that benefited from the rollout included Ajaokuta Village, Nagazi, Oro Layout, Ebogogo, Adogo, Ebiya, Ogaminana, Geregu, Elete, Ajaokuta Township, Iruvusechi and Eika Ohizenyi. She deserves applause for this important milestone.

Pushing her vision forward, on November 1, 2025 she inaugurated new primary and secondary schools in the Fulani community of Osara/Abobo, Adavi Local Government Area, Kogi State. As she stated during the ceremony. Outside Kogi State the impact of her legacy projects are being felt at her alma mater.

Said she: “As FGC Idoani, Ondo State’s former Head Girl, 1997 set, I, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, returned 28 years later with legacy projects. I’m honoured to facilitate the following projects which shall be completed next year by the grace of God: A 2,000-seat capacity auditorium, a 500-seat capacity multipurpose hall, 10 staff quarters, 300 solar street lights, and a 50,000-litre solarpowered water system.”

Worthy of commendation, are they not? Of course, they are. All these have raised some consciencepricking questions on the leadership performance in the country. One can only imagine how Nigeria would look like if other senators perform similar feats in their communities.

If done, more of our youth will benefit from quality education delivery; more of the sick will get healed and several young Nigerians will be gainfully employed. That will guarantee security to be a critical catalyst to our peaceful coexistence as a nation.

Yet, another question has cropped up and that is where did she get all the funds from? In a media chat with ace broadcaster, Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television, she explained that while part of it came from the Federal Government, some others came as crowd funding from her husband’s faithful friends and supporters.

The lesson from this is for Nigerians to understand that when it comes to governance each and every one of us has an important role to play to contribute our own quota. The government cannot do it all alone.

She has also amply demonstrated transparency with regards to the disbursement of public funds, the dictates of selfless service by climbing down from the high horse of political ego to connecting well with the people she serves.

This she has been doing through frequent enlightenment programmes with her constituents, out of which she has been able to identify and prioritise their most pressing needs, hence the implementation of such.

No doubt therefore, that she has emerged not only as the Queen of Legacy Projects but the beautiful brand of what good governance is all about in Nigeria, from whose sterling performance we should learn from.

As Robin Sharma, a leadership expert and author rightly noted: “Leadership is not about a title or a designation. It’s about impact, influence, and inspiration.”