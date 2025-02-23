Senator Natasha Akpoti: A One-Woman, UInrelenting Army

Share

Indeed, ‘Nice girls don’t get the corner office’ this is why most women who get elected into political offices are usually tough nuts to crack.

They are brave lionesses, ready to stand their ground.

These are some of the words used to describe

Lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, after her face off with The Senate President, Godwill Akpabio, on Thursday, when he called security on Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, amid a heated argument over sitting arrangement at the plenary.

While some lawmakers have made it clear that they are on the side of the Senate President, stating that Akpoti-Uduaghan should know how to behave as a woman, others are outraged with the way Natasha Akpoti is being oppressed, if not intimidated just because she is a woman.

A critical on X pointed out that the percentage of women in political positions are not up to 15% and yet they face all manner of oppression. “She won the senate seat in her constituency fair and square and has the right to speak out,” the comment said.

Many Nigerians have praised the Kogi lawmaker for not allowing herself to be a push over, pleading with the Senate president, Akpabio to build an all inclusive legislation which will stamp his name in history.

The ensuing rowdiness threatened plenary proceedings as Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, refused to use the seat allocated to her, citing Order 10 of the Senate Standing Rules, which protects the privileges of members.

At the height of the situation, Akpabio called on the Senate security to walk the female senator out of the chambers, but fellow lawmakers’ intervention saved the situation from degenerating out of hand.

The Kogi lawmaker on making her way into the chamber for the business of the day found her nameplate missing from her usual seat.

Disturbed by the development, she raised her voice in protest, asking no one in particular to explain to her the reason for the change of sitting position.

As the plenary commenced, Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), raised a point of order, alerting Akpabio to Natasha’s “improper sitting position.”

With Monguno still speaking, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan interjected, demanding to know why her seat was changed without her consent.

“I don’t care if I am silenced. I am not afraid of you. You have denied me my privilege,” she told Akpabio.

With the plenary interrupted, Akpabio ordered the Sergeant-at-Arms to walk the Kogi legislator out of the chamber, warning that she could face suspension if she continued to be noisy.

“Can the Sergeant-at-Arms please take her out of the Senate?” Akpabio ordered.

Her microphone thereafter switched off as security personnel made a move to execute Akpabio’s orders.

However, the Senator resisted and went on to vent her anger against the treatment meted out to her by Akpabio.

Sensing the situation escalating, some senators intervened, urging calm. Senators from Kogi State, led by Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East) called for calm, while Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) urged Akpoti-Uduaghan to give peace a chance.

Reacting to the disruption, Akpabio likened the situation to South Africa’s parliament, where opposition leader Julius Malema frequently faces calls to “sit down.”

Recalling a similar incident during his time in the 8th Senate, Akpabio noted that he too had protested a seat reassignment but had handled it better with a sense of decorum.

“In the 8th Senate, my seat was changed without prior notice. I voiced my displeasure, but the matter was resolved internally,” he said.

He further suggested reverting to the old microphone system to prevent senators from speaking out of turn, sarcastically apologising “on behalf of the contractor” over the development.

Following the peaceful resumption of the plenary, Senator Jibrin cited Order 42 (Matter of personal explanation) and apologised on behalf of his Kogi colleague.

On his part, Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West) defended the seat reallocation process, describing Natasha’s reaction as unnecessary.

“When she came in, we extended an arm of friendship to her; we love her too much. I don’t know why she turned the place upside down,” he said, urging her to apologise.

In the end, Senator Akpabio intervened, offering Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan a soft landing.

“Senator Karimi, I can see that you are very hurt. I just want to appeal to you to temper justice with mercy,” he said.

Emphasizing that seat reallocation is a routine exercise governed by the Senate’s Standing Orders, Akpabio clarified that senators must speak from assigned seats but that changes are at the Senate President’s discretion.

“I want the public to understand that our proceedings are governed by rules and the Constitution,” he said.

