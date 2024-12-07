Senator Mustapha’s AES Bill Passes First Reading

Share

The Nigerian Senate took another positive step towards improving the country’s agricultural sector as the Agricultural Extension Service Bill, 2024 (SB. 646), sponsored by Senator Saliu Mustapha, passed its first reading.

The bill aims to revitalise the moribund agricultural extension services that will support smallholder farmers to improve productivity and ensure food security in the Nation.

The bill also aims to strengthen the capacity of extension workers to deliver advanced, technology-driven, and demand-oriented services.

Speaking on the objectives of the bill in an interview with journalists, Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central in the National Assembly, explained that the proposed bill seeks to ensure the effective implementation of the National Agricultural Extension Policy and Strategy and to establish a legal framework for sustainable agricultural extension services in Nigeria.

He stated that the bill will further create a sustainable, harmonized, pluralistic, and demand-driven e-agricultural extension system that will ensure efficient service delivery across the agricultural value chain.

“The bill will strengthen linkages among research institutions, extension services, farmers, and both the public and private sectors. It promotes human resource development, career progression, and professionalism in agricultural extension while supporting a robust information, communication, and knowledge management system.

“It will also encourage active participation and investment in agriculture by women and youth, strengthen agricultural extension research institutions, and ensure quality assurance and control in service delivery,” he added.

The lawmaker concluded that, when passed into law, the bill will address cross-cutting and emerging issues relevant to extension services and agricultural development. It will also create more job opportunities and enhance food security in the country.

The bill is now set to progress to the second reading for further deliberation in the Senate.



