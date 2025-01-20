Senator Mustapha Denies Defection From APC

Share

Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has debunked a purported social media report that he has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a series of fabricated reports circulating on social media, alleging a purported endorsement and defection involving Senator Saliu Mustapha, the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate and Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District.

As a matter of principle and policy, we do not dignify fake news or its peddlers with rebuttals. This explains our dignified silence over the past weeks as various baseless claims, fabricated by the usual suspects, are being trended with reckless abandon across social media.

A statement by Nasif Sholagberu, Media Aide to Senator Saliu Mustapha, said: “The originators and sponsors of these falsehoods are well known, as are the motives and desperation driving their actions.

“However, what they fail to understand is that leadership and ambition are determined solely by the will of God Almighty, not by smear campaigns.

“Senator Saliu Mustapha remains steadfast in his mandate at the National Assembly, which is to deliver quality representation to the good people of Kwara Central Senatorial District. He is fully focused on this responsibility and refuses to be distracted by cheap and unfounded propaganda.

“For the sake of clarity, it is worth reiterating that Senator Saliu Mustapha remains a staunch and loyal founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As one of the privileged signatories to the historic February 2013 agreement that collapsed the three legacy parties to form the APC, his contributions to the creation, growth, and continued success of the party are well documented and highly regarded by stakeholders and members.

“We therefore urge the public to disregard this fake news and treat it as the product of the imagination of mischief makers who have nothing constructive to offer.”

