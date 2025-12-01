Senator Mustapha Appoints Ishowo As Media Director

The lawmaker representing Kwara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Saliu Mustapha, has approved the appointment of Comrade Abdullateef Ishowo as the Director of the newly established Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement by Barrister Alabi Abdulkareem, the Executive Assistant to the Senator.

According to the statement, the creation of the directorate is part of renewed efforts to strengthen the Senator’s communication architecture for more efficient information flow, public engagement, and strategic media management.

Comrade Abdullateef Ishowo, an accomplished media professional and one of the most consistent voices in the Kwara media space, brings to the team a robust wealth of experience.

His track record of media excellence, broad network within the communication industry, and deep understanding of public perception management set him out for the role.

He will be supported by Mr Nasif Sholagberu, who retains his position as the Senator’s Media Assistant, ensuring continuity and cohesion within the media team.

Comrade Ishowo is expected to deploy his professional goodwill, exposure, and extensive media expertise in advancing the communication objectives of the Senator — and in further projecting the activities, achievements, and developmental initiatives of the office across relevant platforms.