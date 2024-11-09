Sani Musa Lauds Tinubu Subsidy Removal, Says Best Thing To Happen To Nigeria

Share

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the floating of the naira and removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Musa said the removal of subsidies on petroleum products was the best thing to happen to Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, the reforms are needed to revive Africa’s largest economy and investors have praised the moves.

“Today how much are we owing? If the money that Nigeria is making today and the money that FAAC is distributing to the states, the state government utilizes that money adequately, a lot of things will go well,” he said.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Nigerians are struggling with a hike in fuel prices and inflation now at 25 per cent

It would be recalled that President Tinubu ended a long-standing fuel subsidy that cost the government billions of dollars a year and also liberalized the naira currency in a bid to draw more investment when he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

