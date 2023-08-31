Senator Moves To Save Community From 40-Year Gully Erosion

Kore Town of Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State which suffered forty years of gully erosion, would soon have a sigh of relief, as Senator Babangida Hussaini moves to solve the problems.

Senator representing Jigawa North-west zone, Hussaini promised to do all he could to save the community from forty years of threat of gully erosion and revive their farming activities.

Reports have it that for over 40 years, the Kore community located in Garki Local Government Area of the state has been under the threat of being destroyed by landslide due to erosion caused by floods during rainy seasons.

Residents of Kore town told our correspondent that the promise of the Senator has made them to now sleep peacefully without the fear of being consumed by the landslide.

Addressing his constituents at the flag-off ceremony held at Kore town, Senator Babangida Husseini said, this is one of the promises he made during the campaign rally.

He said the project will consume Billions of Naira and already machinery has been set to make it a reality.

The Senator said the contract had been awarded and the equipment had been moved and mobilized to the site.

“We are representing our constituents and we are not just representing ourselves. But we are representing you people, you sent us there and for that I will do more for you people”, he said.

He explained that he could not declare how much the project would cost, but he could spend his last Kobo to make the project succeed.

” When I visited Kore people during the campaign rally, they invited me to inspect the gully erosion threatening their lives for over forty years and I promised them that I would help them to control the erosion whether I win the election or not”, he said