Senator Mourns Ayo-Maria Atoyebi

Share

The lawmaker representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Senator Saliu Mustapha, has joined the Christian community in mourning the passing of Bishop Emeritus, AyoMaria Atoyebi OP, who passed away on March 8, 2025.

In a condolence message, Senator Mustapha described the late Bishop as a selfless spiritual leader whose service to the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin and the larger Christian community was marked by wisdom, humility, and dedication to peace and unity.

“Bishop Ayo-Maria Atoyebi was not just a religious leader but a true statesman in faith who worked tirelessly for harmony and coexistence.

“His tenure from 1992 to 2019 was one of great impact, and even in retirement, he remained a guiding light to many,” Mustapha stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

