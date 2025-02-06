Senator Moro Condemns Fulani Attack On Otukpo Communities

Share

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Comrade Abba Moro has condemned in strong terms, the invasion of Okpomaju and other neighboring communities in Otukpo LGA of Benue State by suspected herdsmen.

New Telegraph reports that the deadly attack has left many people dead and several others wounded and displaced from their ancestral homes.

Senator Moro, in a statement by his media aide, Emmanuel Eche’Ofun John, described the invasion as unprovoked, dastardly and very unacceptable.

He said “his constituents deserve the rights to live in their homes without fear of attack or harassment”, stating that ‘attacks in Benue South will not continue to be tolerated by the people’.

The senator calls on the state government and security agents to take urgent steps to halt the killings and attend to those wounded and displaced.

Share

Please follow and like us: